A Boy Named Sue

Country

2009

1.

A Boy Named Sue (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

Long Black Veil (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

Get Rhythm (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

Sunday Morning Coming Down (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

The Rock Island Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

I Still Miss Someone (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

Why Me Lord (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

Peace In The Valley (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

Jackson (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

Big River (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

Orange Blossom Special (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
13.

16 Tons (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
14.

The Wall (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
15.

I Got Stripes (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

15 chansons

41 min

© Vanilla OMP