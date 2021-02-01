A Change of Seasons

Métal

1995

1.

A Change of Seasons - The Crimson Sunrise / Innocence / Carpe Diem / The Darkest of Winters / Another World / The Inevitable Summer / The Crimson Sunset (Extrait)

Dream Theater

0:30
2.

Funeral for a Friend / Love Lies Bleeding (Extrait)

Dream Theater

0:30
3.

Perfect Strangers (Extrait)

Dream Theater

0:30
4.

Led Zeppelin Medley - The Rover / Achilles Last Stand / The Song Remains the Same (Extrait)

Dream Theater

0:30
5.

The Big Medley - In the Flesh? / Carry on Wayward Son / Bohemian Rhapsody / Lovin, Touchin, Squeezin / Cruise Control / Turn It on Again (Extrait)

Dream Theater

0:30

5 chansons

58 min

© Atlantic Records