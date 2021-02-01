A Child's Guide To Good And Evil

A Child's Guide To Good And Evil

Rock

2006

1.

Eighteen Is over the Hill (Extrait)

The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band

0:30
2.

In the Country (Extrait)

The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band

0:30
3.

Ritual #1 (Extrait)

The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band

0:30
4.

Our Drummer Always Plays in the Nude (Extrait)

The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band

0:30
5.

As the World Rises and Falls (Extrait)

The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band

0:30
6.

Until the Poorest of People Have Money to Spend (Extrait)

The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band

0:30
7.

Watch Yourself (Extrait)

The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band

0:30
8.

A Child's Guide to Good and Evil (Extrait)

The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band

0:30
9.

Ritual #2 (Extrait)

The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band

0:30
10.

A Child of a Few Hours Is Burning to Death (Extrait)

The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band

0:30
11.

As Kind as Summer (Extrait)

The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band

0:30
12.

Anniversary of World War III (Extrait)

The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band

0:30
13.

Shifting Sands (Extrait)

The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band

0:30
14.

1906 (Extrait)

The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band

0:30

14 chansons

38 min

© Rhino