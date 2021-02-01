A Date With Della Reese
Jazz
2005
1.
Sometimes I'm Happy (Extrait)
Della Reese
0:30
2.
Happiness Is a Thing Called Joe (Extrait)
Della Reese
0:30
3.
Almost Like Being in Love (Extrait)
Della Reese
0:30
4.
Someone to Watch over Me (Extrait)
Della Reese
0:30
5.
The Birth of the Blues (Extrait)
Della Reese
0:30
6.
Pennies from Heaven (Extrait)
Della Reese
0:30
7.
Getting to Know You (Extrait)
Della Reese
0:30
8.
If I Forget You (Extrait)
Della Reese
0:30
9.
All of Me (Extrait)
Della Reese
0:30
10.
The Nearness of You (Extrait)
Della Reese
0:30
11.
Just One of Those Things (Extrait)
Della Reese
0:30
12.
The Party's Over (Extrait)
Della Reese
0:30