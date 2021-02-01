A Date with The Everly Brothers
Pop
2005
1.
Made to Love (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
2.
That's Just Too Much (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
3.
Stick with Me Baby (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
4.
Baby What You Want Me to Do (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
5.
Sigh, Cry, Almost Die (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
6.
Always It's You (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
7.
Love Hurts (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
8.
Lucille (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
9.
So How Come (No One Loves Me) (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
10.
Donna, Donna (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
11.
A Change of Heart (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
12.
Cathy's Clown (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30