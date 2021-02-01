A Dramatic Turn Of Events (Hi-Res Version)

A Dramatic Turn Of Events (Hi-Res Version)

Métal

2011

1.

On the Backs of Angels (Extrait)

Dream Theater

0:30
2.

Build Me Up, Break Me Down (Extrait)

Dream Theater

0:30
3.

Lost Not Forgotten (Extrait)

Dream Theater

0:30
4.

This Is the Life (Extrait)

Dream Theater

0:30
5.

Bridges in the Sky (Extrait)

Dream Theater

0:30
6.

Outcry (Extrait)

Dream Theater

0:30
7.

Far from Heaven (Extrait)

Dream Theater

0:30
8.

Breaking All Illusions (Extrait)

Dream Theater

0:30
9.

Beneath the Surface (Extrait)

Dream Theater

0:30

9 chansons

1 h 17 min

© Roadrunner Records