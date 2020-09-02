A Faithful Tribute To The Beatles: 17 Lennon-Mccartney Greatest Hits (Karaoke Version)

A Faithful Tribute To The Beatles: 17 Lennon-Mccartney Greatest Hits (Karaoke Version)

Instrumental

2015

1.

Back In The U.S.S.R. (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)

The Fools on the Hill Cover Band

0:30
2.

Back In The U.S.S.R. (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)

The Fools on the Hill Cover Band

0:30
3.

Yellow Submarine (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)

The Fools on the Hill Cover Band

0:30
4.

Yellow Submarine (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)

The Fools on the Hill Cover Band

0:30
5.

Penny Lane (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)

The Fools on the Hill Cover Band

0:30
6.

Penny Lane (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)

The Fools on the Hill Cover Band

0:30
7.

Good Day Sunshine (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)

The Fools on the Hill Cover Band

0:30
8.

Good Day Sunshine (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)

The Fools on the Hill Cover Band

0:30
9.

For No One (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)

The Fools on the Hill Cover Band

0:30
10.

For No One (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)

The Fools on the Hill Cover Band

0:30
11.

I Am The Walrus (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)

The Fools on the Hill Cover Band

0:30
12.

I Am The Walrus (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)

The Fools on the Hill Cover Band

0:30
13.

All Together Now (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)

The Fools on the Hill Cover Band

0:30
14.

All Together Now (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)

The Fools on the Hill Cover Band

0:30
15.

We Can Work It Out (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)

The Fools on the Hill Cover Band

0:30
16.

We Can Work It Out (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)

The Fools on the Hill Cover Band

0:30
17.

Ob-La-Di Ob-La-Da (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)

The Fools on the Hill Cover Band

0:30
18.

Ob-La-Di Ob-La-Da (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)

The Fools on the Hill Cover Band

0:30
19.

Nowhere Man (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)

The Fools on the Hill Cover Band

0:30
20.

Nowhere Man (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)

The Fools on the Hill Cover Band

0:30
21.

Don't Let Me Down (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)

The Fools on the Hill Cover Band

0:30
22.

Don't Let Me Down (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)

The Fools on the Hill Cover Band

0:30
23.

She's Leaving Home (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)

The Fools on the Hill Cover Band

0:30
24.

She's Leaving Home (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)

The Fools on the Hill Cover Band

0:30
25.

Every Little Thing (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)

The Fools on the Hill Cover Band

0:30
26.

Every Little Thing (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)

The Fools on the Hill Cover Band

0:30
27.

Got To Get You Into My Life (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)

The Fools on the Hill Cover Band

0:30
28.

Got To Get You Into My Life (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)

The Fools on the Hill Cover Band

0:30
29.

You Never Give Me Your Money (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)

The Fools on the Hill Cover Band

0:30
30.

You Never Give Me Your Money (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)

The Fools on the Hill Cover Band

0:30
31.

I'm Only Sleeping (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)

The Fools on the Hill Cover Band

0:30
32.

I'm Only Sleeping (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)

The Fools on the Hill Cover Band

0:30
33.

Cry Baby, Cry (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)

The Fools on the Hill Cover Band

0:30
34.

Cry Baby, Cry (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)

The Fools on the Hill Cover Band

0:30

34 chansons

1 h 38 min

© Mediasystem Communication S.r.l.

Albums

Tout voir

Slide 1 of 19