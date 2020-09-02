A Faithful Tribute To The Beatles: 17 Lennon-Mccartney Greatest Hits (Karaoke Version)
Instrumental
2015
1.
Back In The U.S.S.R. (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)
The Fools on the Hill Cover Band
0:30
2.
Back In The U.S.S.R. (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)
The Fools on the Hill Cover Band
0:30
3.
Yellow Submarine (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)
The Fools on the Hill Cover Band
0:30
4.
Yellow Submarine (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)
The Fools on the Hill Cover Band
0:30
5.
Penny Lane (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)
The Fools on the Hill Cover Band
0:30
6.
Penny Lane (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)
The Fools on the Hill Cover Band
0:30
7.
Good Day Sunshine (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)
The Fools on the Hill Cover Band
0:30
8.
Good Day Sunshine (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)
The Fools on the Hill Cover Band
0:30
9.
For No One (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)
The Fools on the Hill Cover Band
0:30
10.
For No One (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)
The Fools on the Hill Cover Band
0:30
11.
I Am The Walrus (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)
The Fools on the Hill Cover Band
0:30
12.
I Am The Walrus (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)
The Fools on the Hill Cover Band
0:30
13.
All Together Now (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)
The Fools on the Hill Cover Band
0:30
14.
All Together Now (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)
The Fools on the Hill Cover Band
0:30
15.
We Can Work It Out (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)
The Fools on the Hill Cover Band
0:30
16.
We Can Work It Out (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)
The Fools on the Hill Cover Band
0:30
17.
Ob-La-Di Ob-La-Da (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)
The Fools on the Hill Cover Band
0:30
18.
Ob-La-Di Ob-La-Da (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)
The Fools on the Hill Cover Band
0:30
19.
Nowhere Man (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)
The Fools on the Hill Cover Band
0:30
20.
Nowhere Man (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)
The Fools on the Hill Cover Band
0:30
21.
Don't Let Me Down (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)
The Fools on the Hill Cover Band
0:30
22.
Don't Let Me Down (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)
The Fools on the Hill Cover Band
0:30
23.
She's Leaving Home (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)
The Fools on the Hill Cover Band
0:30
24.
She's Leaving Home (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)
The Fools on the Hill Cover Band
0:30
25.
Every Little Thing (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)
The Fools on the Hill Cover Band
0:30
26.
Every Little Thing (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)
The Fools on the Hill Cover Band
0:30
27.
Got To Get You Into My Life (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)
The Fools on the Hill Cover Band
0:30
28.
Got To Get You Into My Life (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)
The Fools on the Hill Cover Band
0:30
29.
You Never Give Me Your Money (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)
The Fools on the Hill Cover Band
0:30
30.
You Never Give Me Your Money (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)
The Fools on the Hill Cover Band
0:30
31.
I'm Only Sleeping (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)
The Fools on the Hill Cover Band
0:30
32.
I'm Only Sleeping (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)
The Fools on the Hill Cover Band
0:30
33.
Cry Baby, Cry (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)
The Fools on the Hill Cover Band
0:30
34.
Cry Baby, Cry (Originally Performed By The Beatles) (Extrait)
The Fools on the Hill Cover Band
0:30