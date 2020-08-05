A Fine Romance
Jazz
2010
1.
Fools Rush In (Where Angels Fear to Tread) (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
2.
I'm Just a Lucky So and So (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
3.
I Won't Dance (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
4.
So Nice (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
5.
There's a Lull in My Life (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
6.
Don't Be That Way (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
7.
A Fine Romance (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
8.
If You Never Come to Me (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
9.
Dreamer (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
10.
More Than You Know (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30