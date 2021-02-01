A Flowering Tree
Musique classique
2008
1.
A Flowering Tree, Act I Scene 1 (Extrait)
2.
A Flowering Tree, Act I: One Morning (Extrait)
3.
A Flowering Tree, Act I: Kumudha's Prayer (Extrait)
4.
A Flowering Tree, Act I Scene 2: Flores Chorus (Extrait)
5.
A Flowering Tree, Act I: Kumudha and Her Sister (Extrait)
6.
A Flowering Tree, Act I Scene 3: Audience with the King (Extrait)
7.
A Flowering Tree, Act I: Mamá Mamá, ¿Por qué nos pegas? (Extrait)
8.
A Flowering Tree, Act I Scene 4: The Wedding (Extrait)
9.
A Flowering Tree, Act I: They Brought Her to Me (Extrait)
10.
A Flowering Tree, Act I: Bride and Groom (Extrait)
11.
A Flowering Tree, Act I: The Bride Sunk Her Face (Extrait)
12.
A Flowering Tree, Act II Scene 1 (Extrait)
13.
A Flowering Tree, Act II: "You Are Cruel" (Extrait)
14.
A Flowering Tree, Act II: "Kumudha Once More" (Extrait)
15.
A Flowering Tree, Act II: "Days Passed" (Extrait)
16.
A Flowering Tree, Act II Scene 3: Before I Laughed with Him Nightly (Extrait)
17.
A Flowering Tree, Act II Scene 4: Kumudha and the Beggar Minstrels (Extrait)
18.
A Flowering Tree, Act II: We Had All But Forgotten You, Prince (Extrait)
19.
A Flowering Tree, Act II: The Prince Recognizes Kumudha (Extrait)
20.
A Flowering Tree, Act II: Kumudha's Final Transformation (Extrait)
