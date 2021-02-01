A Flowering Tree

A Flowering Tree

Musique classique

2008

1.

A Flowering Tree, Act I Scene 1 (Extrait)

John Adams

0:30
2.

A Flowering Tree, Act I: One Morning (Extrait)

John Adams

0:30
3.

A Flowering Tree, Act I: Kumudha's Prayer (Extrait)

John Adams

0:30
4.

A Flowering Tree, Act I Scene 2: Flores Chorus (Extrait)

John Adams

0:30
5.

A Flowering Tree, Act I: Kumudha and Her Sister (Extrait)

John Adams

0:30
6.

A Flowering Tree, Act I Scene 3: Audience with the King (Extrait)

John Adams

0:30
7.

A Flowering Tree, Act I: Mamá Mamá, ¿Por qué nos pegas? (Extrait)

John Adams

0:30
8.

A Flowering Tree, Act I Scene 4: The Wedding (Extrait)

John Adams

0:30
9.

A Flowering Tree, Act I: They Brought Her to Me (Extrait)

John Adams

0:30
10.

A Flowering Tree, Act I: Bride and Groom (Extrait)

John Adams

0:30
11.

A Flowering Tree, Act I: The Bride Sunk Her Face (Extrait)

John Adams

0:30
12.

A Flowering Tree, Act II Scene 1 (Extrait)

John Adams

0:30
13.

A Flowering Tree, Act II: "You Are Cruel" (Extrait)

John Adams

0:30
14.

A Flowering Tree, Act II: "Kumudha Once More" (Extrait)

John Adams

0:30
15.

A Flowering Tree, Act II: "Days Passed" (Extrait)

John Adams

0:30
16.

A Flowering Tree, Act II Scene 3: Before I Laughed with Him Nightly (Extrait)

John Adams

0:30
17.

A Flowering Tree, Act II Scene 4: Kumudha and the Beggar Minstrels (Extrait)

John Adams

0:30
18.

A Flowering Tree, Act II: We Had All But Forgotten You, Prince (Extrait)

John Adams

0:30
19.

A Flowering Tree, Act II: The Prince Recognizes Kumudha (Extrait)

John Adams

0:30
20.

A Flowering Tree, Act II: Kumudha's Final Transformation (Extrait)

John Adams

0:30

20 chansons

1 h 52 min

