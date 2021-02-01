A Funky Situation
R&B
2007
1.
Dance with Me (Extrait)
Wilson Pickett
0:30
2.
She's so Tight (Extrait)
Wilson Pickett
0:30
3.
The Night We Called It a Day (Extrait)
Wilson Pickett
0:30
4.
Dance You Down (Extrait)
Wilson Pickett
0:30
5.
Hold on to Your Hiney (Extrait)
Wilson Pickett
0:30
6.
Groovin' (Extrait)
Wilson Pickett
0:30
7.
Lay Me Like You Hate Me (Extrait)
Wilson Pickett
0:30
8.
A Funky Situation (Extrait)
Wilson Pickett
0:30
9.
Time to Let the Sun Shine on Me (Extrait)
Wilson Pickett
0:30
10.
Who Turned You On (Extrait)
Wilson Pickett
0:30