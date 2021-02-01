A Funky Situation

A Funky Situation

R&B

2007

1.

Dance with Me (Extrait)

Wilson Pickett

0:30
2.

She's so Tight (Extrait)

Wilson Pickett

0:30
3.

The Night We Called It a Day (Extrait)

Wilson Pickett

0:30
4.

Dance You Down (Extrait)

Wilson Pickett

0:30
5.

Hold on to Your Hiney (Extrait)

Wilson Pickett

0:30
6.

Groovin' (Extrait)

Wilson Pickett

0:30
7.

Lay Me Like You Hate Me (Extrait)

Wilson Pickett

0:30
8.

A Funky Situation (Extrait)

Wilson Pickett

0:30
9.

Time to Let the Sun Shine on Me (Extrait)

Wilson Pickett

0:30
10.

Who Turned You On (Extrait)

Wilson Pickett

0:30

10 chansons

40 min

© Rhino Atlantic