A Genuine Tong Funeral
Jazz
1999
1.
The End: The Opening (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
2.
The End: Interlude: Shovels (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
3.
The End: The Survivors--But not for long (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
4.
Events Leading To The End: Part One: Grave Train--The last ride is always vertical (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
5.
Events Leading To The End: Part One: Death Rolls--Ancestors (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
6.
Events Leading To The End: Part One: Morning---Part One (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
7.
Events Leading To The End: Part One: Interlude: Lament (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
8.
Events Leading To The End: Part Two: Silent Spring (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
9.
Events Leading To The End: Part Two: Fanfare (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
10.
Events Leading To The End: Part Three: Mother of the Dead Man (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
11.
Events Leading To The End: Part Three: Some Dirge---Hour of the Wolf (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
12.
Events Leading To The End: Part Three: Morning---Part Two (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
13.
Events Leading To The End: Part Three: The New Funeral March (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
14.
A Beginning: The New National Anthem--Son of Jazz (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
15.
A Beginning: The Survivors (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
16.
June the 15, 1967 (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
17.
Feelings and Things (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
18.
Fleurette Africaine (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
19.
I'm Your Pal (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
20.
Lines (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30