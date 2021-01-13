A Genuine Tong Funeral

A Genuine Tong Funeral

Jazz

1999

1.

The End: The Opening (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
2.

The End: Interlude: Shovels (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
3.

The End: The Survivors--But not for long (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
4.

Events Leading To The End: Part One: Grave Train--The last ride is always vertical (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
5.

Events Leading To The End: Part One: Death Rolls--Ancestors (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
6.

Events Leading To The End: Part One: Morning---Part One (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
7.

Events Leading To The End: Part One: Interlude: Lament (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
8.

Events Leading To The End: Part Two: Silent Spring (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
9.

Events Leading To The End: Part Two: Fanfare (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
10.

Events Leading To The End: Part Three: Mother of the Dead Man (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
11.

Events Leading To The End: Part Three: Some Dirge---Hour of the Wolf (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
12.

Events Leading To The End: Part Three: Morning---Part Two (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
13.

Events Leading To The End: Part Three: The New Funeral March (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
14.

A Beginning: The New National Anthem--Son of Jazz (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
15.

A Beginning: The Survivors (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
16.

June the 15, 1967 (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
17.

Feelings and Things (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
18.

Fleurette Africaine (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
19.

I'm Your Pal (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
20.

Lines (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30

20 chansons

1 h 02 min

© RCA Victor