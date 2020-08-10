A Holly Jolly Christmas!

Musique de Noël

2014

1.

A Holly Jolly Christmas (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
2.

The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire) (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
3.

Here Comes Santa Claus (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
4.

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
5.

The Christmas Waltz (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
6.

What Are You Doing New Year's Eve? (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
7.

Winter Wonderland (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
8.

O Little Town of Bethlehem (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
9.

Ding Dong! Merrily on High (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
10.

Mary's Boy Child (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
11.

Christmas Is (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
12.

Frosty, The Snow Man (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
13.

The Twelve Days of Christmas (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
14.

Carol of the Bells (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30
15.

Good King Wenceslas (Extrait)

Christmas Songs

0:30

15 chansons

46 min

© Winter Wonderland