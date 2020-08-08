A Johnny Cash Christmas

A Johnny Cash Christmas

Musique de Noël

2013

1.

Far Side Banks of Jordan (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

Amazing Grace (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

Troublesome Waters (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

How Great Thou Art (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

My Ship Will Sail (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

Here Was a Man (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

Belshazzar (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

The Old Account (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

He Turned the Water into Wine (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

That's Enough (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

Daddy Sang Bass (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

It's No Secret (What God Can Do) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
13.

The Great Speckle Bird (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
14.

I Was There When It Happened (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
15.

The Preacher Said "Jesus Said" (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
16.

Children Go Where I Send Thee (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
17.

Were You There (When They Crucified My Lord) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
18.

He'll Understand and Say Well Done (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
19.

In the Sweet by and By (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
20.

Oh Come, Angel Band (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
21.

Swing Low, Sweet Chariot (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
22.

It Was Jesus (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
23.

When the Roll Is Called up Yonder (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
24.

(There'll Be) Peace in the Valley (For Me) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

24 chansons

1 h 07 min

© Night & Time Records