A Legendary Christmas

Instrumental

2019

1.

What Christmas Means to Me (Extrait)

John Legend

0:30
2.

Bring Me Love (Extrait)

John Legend

0:30
3.

This Christmas (Extrait)

John Legend

0:30
4.

My Favorite Things (Extrait)

John Legend

0:30
5.

Baby, It's Cold Outside (Extrait)

John Legend

0:30
6.

Christmas In New Orleans (Extrait)

John Legend

0:30
7.

Silver Bells (Extrait)

John Legend

0:30
8.

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (Extrait)

John Legend

0:30
9.

Happy Xmas (War Is Over) (Extrait)

John Legend

0:30
10.

No Place Like Home (Extrait)

John Legend

0:30
11.

Merry Christmas Baby / Give Love on Christmas Day (Extrait)

John Legend

0:30
12.

Christmas Time Is Here (Extrait)

John Legend

0:30
13.

By Christmas Eve (Extrait)

John Legend

0:30
14.

Purple Snowflakes (Extrait)

John Legend

0:30
15.

The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire) (Extrait)

John Legend

0:30
16.

Please Come Home For Christmas (Extrait)

John Legend

0:30
17.

Wrap Me Up in Your Love (Extrait)

John Legend

0:30
18.

Waiting for Christmas (Extrait)

John Legend

0:30
19.

Merry Merry Christmas (Extrait)

John Legend

0:30

19 chansons

1 h 07 min

© Columbia