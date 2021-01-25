A lotta Shakin`
Pop
2020
1.
Crazy Arms (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
End of the Road (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
It'll Be Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
You Win Again (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Down the Line (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
The Return of Jerry Lee (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Mean Woman Blues (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Turn Around (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
I'm Feeling Sorry (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
Don't Be Cruel (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
Put Me Down (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
Jambalaya (On the Bayou) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
Ubangi Stomp (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
16.
Breathless (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
17.
When the Saints Go Marching in (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
18.
High School Confidential (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
19.
Fools Like Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30