A Love Story
Pop
2003
1.
You Had Me from Hello (Extrait)
Michael Ball
0:30
2.
This Guy's in Love with You (Extrait)
Michael Ball
0:30
3.
What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life (Extrait)
Michael Ball
0:30
4.
Time in a Bottle (Extrait)
Michael Ball
0:30
5.
She Makes My Day (Extrait)
Michael Ball
0:30
6.
You've Changed (Extrait)
Michael Ball
0:30
7.
What Makes You Stay (Extrait)
Michael Ball
0:30
8.
God Give Me Strength (Extrait)
Michael Ball
0:30
9.
Didn't We (Extrait)
Michael Ball
0:30
10.
I Wish You Love (Extrait)
Michael Ball
0:30
11.
I Wish I Were in Love Again (Extrait)
Michael Ball
0:30
12.
Me & My Shadow (Extrait)
Michael Ball
0:30