A Man And A Woman: Sax At The Movies
Jazz
2005
1.
The Hallway (Extrait)
Jazz At The Movies Band
0:30
2.
Unchained Melody (Extrait)
Jazz At The Movies Band
0:30
3.
Love Theme from 'Cinema Paradiso' (Extrait)
Jazz At The Movies Band
0:30
4.
The Crying Game (Extrait)
Jazz At The Movies Band
0:30
5.
The Rose (Extrait)
Jazz At The Movies Band
0:30
6.
I Will Always Love You (Extrait)
Jazz At The Movies Band
0:30
7.
Love Theme from 'Cousins' (Extrait)
Jazz At The Movies Band
0:30
8.
Indecent Proposal (Extrait)
Jazz At The Movies Band
0:30
9.
Somewhere in Time (Extrait)
Jazz At The Movies Band
0:30
10.
Tango from 'Scent of a Woman' (Por Una Cabeza) (Extrait)
Jazz At The Movies Band
0:30
11.
A Man and a Woman (Extrait)
Jazz At The Movies Band
0:30
12.
As Time Goes By (Introduction) (Extrait)
Jazz At The Movies Band
0:23
13.
As Time Goes By (Extrait)
Jazz At The Movies Band
0:30