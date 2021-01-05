A Merry Christmas With Bing Crosby & The Andrews Sisters

A Merry Christmas With Bing Crosby & The Andrews Sisters

Instrumental

2000

1.

Happy Holiday (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30
2.

Jing-A-Ling, Jing-A-Ling (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30
3.

Twelve Days Of Christmas (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30
4.

The First Snowfall (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30
5.

I'd Like To Hitch A Ride With Santa Claus (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30
6.

Poppa Santa Claus (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30
7.

You're All I Want For Christmas (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30
8.

The Christmas Tree Angel (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30
9.

Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30
10.

O Fir Tree Dark (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30
11.

Christmas Candles (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30
12.

Jingle Bells (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30
13.

Christmas In Killarney (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30
14.

Winter Wonderland (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30
15.

Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane) (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30
16.

Looks Like A Cold, Cold Winter (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30
17.

Merry Christmas Polka (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30
18.

Mele Kalikimaka (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30
19.

Is Christmas Only A Tree (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30
20.

Christmas Island (Extrait)

Bing Crosby

0:30

20 chansons

57 min

© Geffen