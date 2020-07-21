A Pair of Ragged Claws

A Pair of Ragged Claws

Country

2017

1.

One Armed Bailey (Extrait)

Francis Pugh and the Whisky Singers

0:30
2.

Lady of the Long Grass (Extrait)

Francis Pugh and the Whisky Singers

0:30
3.

Long Way Down (Extrait)

Francis Pugh and the Whisky Singers

0:30
4.

Cripple Creek (Extrait)

Francis Pugh and the Whisky Singers

0:30
5.

Vagabond on a Throne (Extrait)

Francis Pugh and the Whisky Singers

0:30
6.

Oh Death (Extrait)

Francis Pugh and the Whisky Singers

0:30
7.

Ghost Riders (Extrait)

Francis Pugh and the Whisky Singers

0:30
8.

Whisky Oh (Extrait)

Francis Pugh and the Whisky Singers

0:30
9.

I Saw the Light (Extrait)

Francis Pugh and the Whisky Singers

0:30
10.

A Place Back West (Extrait)

Francis Pugh and the Whisky Singers

0:30
11.

Aliens (Extrait)

Francis Pugh and the Whisky Singers

0:30
12.

Tennessee Whisky (Extrait)

Francis Pugh and the Whisky Singers

0:30
13.

Mountain Dew (Extrait)

Francis Pugh and the Whisky Singers

0:30
14.

Loving 44 (Extrait)

Francis Pugh and the Whisky Singers

0:30

14 chansons

55 min

© Francis Pugh and the Whisky Singers

Albums

Slide 1 of 3