A Place Where There's No More Pain

Rock

2017

1.

Meet My Maker (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
2.

Right This Wrong (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
3.

A Place Where There's No More Pain (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
4.

Dead Speak Kindly (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
5.

A New Low (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
6.

World Gone Mad (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
7.

Bag of Bones (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
8.

Walking Catastrophe (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
9.

Song for the Abused (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
10.

Little Spots of You (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30

10 chansons

40 min

© Napalm Records