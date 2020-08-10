A Platinum Pair
Pop
2014
1.
Born This Way (Extrait)
Deja Vu
0:30
2.
Not Myself Tonight (Extrait)
Deja Vu
0:30
3.
The Edge of Glory (Extrait)
Deja Vu
0:30
4.
Bound to You (Extrait)
Deja Vu
0:30
5.
You and I (Extrait)
Deja Vu
0:30
6.
Nasty Naughty Boy (Extrait)
Deja Vu
0:30
7.
Marry the Night (Extrait)
Deja Vu
0:30
8.
I Hate Boys (Extrait)
Deja Vu
0:30
9.
Bad Romance (Extrait)
Deja Vu
0:30
10.
Keeps Gettin' Better (Extrait)
Deja Vu
0:30
11.
The Queen (Extrait)
Deja Vu
0:30
12.
Moves Like Jagger (Extrait)
Deja Vu
0:30