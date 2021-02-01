A Portrait of Thomas Hampson

Musique classique

2004

1.

Die tote Stadt, Op. 12, Act II: Mein Sehnen, mein Wähnen (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
2.

Tannhäuser, Act III: Die Todesahnung. O du mein holder Abendstern (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
3.

The Merry Widow, Act I: Song. "O Vaterland" (Live at Royal Festival Hall, 1993) (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
4.

Faust, CG 4, Act 2 Scene 2: No. 6, Invocation, "Avant de quitter ces lieux" (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
5.

Hérodiade, Act II: Ce breuvage - Vision fugitive (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
6.

Don Carlos, Act 4: "Carlos, écoute" (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
7.

Il Barbiere di Siviglia, Act I: Largo al factotum (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
8.

Péchés de vieillesse, Vol. I. "Album italiano": No. 4, L'ultimo ricordo, "Odi di un uom che muore" (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
9.

Oh! quand je dors, S. 282 (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
10.

Dichterliebe Op. 48: Im Rhein, im heiligen Strome (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
11.

Dichterliebe Op. 48: Ich grolle nicht (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
12.

Roses of Picardy (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
13.

Beautiful Dreamer (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
14.

Johnny Johnson: Johnny's Song, 'When man was first created' (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
15.

Du Barry was a Lady: It was written in the stars (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
16.

The Last Time I Saw Paris (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
17.

Kiss Me, Kate, Act II: Where is the Life That Late I Led? (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
18.

Annie Get Your Gun, Act II: Anything You Can Do (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
19.

If I Can't Love Her (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30

19 chansons

1 h 15 min

