A Royal Wedding Suite

Jazz

1981

1.

Announcement (Extrait)

Oscar Peterson

0:30
2.

London Gets Ready (Extrait)

Oscar Peterson

0:30
3.

When Summer Comes (Extrait)

Oscar Peterson

0:30
4.

It's On (Extrait)

Oscar Peterson

0:30
5.

Heraldry (Extrait)

Oscar Peterson

0:30
6.

Royal Honeymoon (Extrait)

Oscar Peterson

0:30
7.

Jubilation (Extrait)

Oscar Peterson

0:30
8.

Lady Di's Waltz (Extrait)

Oscar Peterson

0:30
9.

Let The World Sing (Extrait)

Oscar Peterson

0:30
10.

The Empty Cathedral (Extrait)

Oscar Peterson

0:30

10 chansons

45 min

