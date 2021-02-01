A's B's & EP's

A's B's & EP's

Rock

2003

1.

The Frightened City (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
2.

Kon-Tiki (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
3.

Peace Pipe (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
4.

The Savage (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
5.

Wonderful Land (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
6.

Midnight (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
7.

Dance On (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
8.

All Day (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
9.

Guitar Tango (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
10.

Shadoogie (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
11.

Nivram (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
12.

Baby My Heart (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
13.

See You in My Drums (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
14.

Foot Tapper (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
15.

Shindig (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
16.

It's Been a Blue Day (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
17.

Sleepwalk (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
18.

Theme from a Filleted Place (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
19.

1861 (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
20.

Perfidia (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
21.

Geronimo (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
22.

Shazam (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
23.

Theme for Young Lovers (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30
24.

This Hammer (Extrait)

The Shadows

0:30

24 chansons

59 min

© Parlophone UK