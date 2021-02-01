A's, B's & EP's

Rock

2004

1.

How Do You Do It? (Extrait)

Gerry & The Pacemakers

0:30
2.

Away from You (Extrait)

Gerry & The Pacemakers

0:30
3.

I Like It (Extrait)

Gerry & The Pacemakers

0:30
4.

It's Happened to Me (Extrait)

Gerry & The Pacemakers

0:30
5.

You'll Never Walk Alone (Extrait)

Gerry & The Pacemakers

0:30
6.

Jambalaya (Extrait)

Gerry & The Pacemakers

0:30
7.

Chills (Extrait)

Gerry & The Pacemakers

0:30
8.

A Shot of Rhythm and Blues (Extrait)

Gerry & The Pacemakers

0:30
9.

I'm the One (Extrait)

Gerry & The Pacemakers

0:30
10.

You've Got What I Like (Extrait)

Gerry & The Pacemakers

0:30
11.

You Can't Fool Me (Extrait)

Gerry & The Pacemakers

0:30
12.

Don't You Ever (Extrait)

Gerry & The Pacemakers

0:30
13.

Don't Let the Sun Catch You Crying (Extrait)

Gerry & The Pacemakers

0:30
14.

Show Me That You Care (Extrait)

Gerry & The Pacemakers

0:30
15.

Summertime (Extrait)

Gerry & The Pacemakers

0:30
16.

Where Have You Been All My Life? (Extrait)

Gerry & The Pacemakers

0:30
17.

It's Gonna Be Alright (Extrait)

Gerry & The Pacemakers

0:30
18.

Maybellene (Extrait)

Gerry & The Pacemakers

0:30
19.

Ferry Cross the Mersey (Extrait)

Gerry & The Pacemakers

0:30
20.

You You You (Extrait)

Gerry & The Pacemakers

0:30
21.

I'll Be There (Extrait)

Gerry & The Pacemakers

0:30
22.

Baby You're so Good to Me (Extrait)

Gerry & The Pacemakers

0:30
23.

Walk Hand in Hand (Extrait)

Gerry & The Pacemakers

0:30
24.

Dreams (Extrait)

Gerry & The Pacemakers

0:30

24 chansons

56 min

© Parlophone UK