A Thousand Suns Live Around the World
Rock
2012
1.
The Requiem (Extrait)
Linkin Park
0:30
2.
Burning in the Skies (Extrait)
Linkin Park
0:30
3.
When They Come for Me (Extrait)
Linkin Park
0:30
4.
Jornada Del Muerto (Extrait)
Linkin Park
0:30
5.
Waiting for the End (Extrait)
Linkin Park
0:30
6.
Blackout (Extrait)
Linkin Park
0:30
7.
Wretches and Kings (Extrait)
Linkin Park
0:30
8.
Iridescent (Extrait)
Linkin Park
0:30
9.
The Catalyst (Extrait)
Linkin Park
0:30
10.
The Messenger (Extrait)
Linkin Park
0:30