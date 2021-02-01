A Time For Love

A Time For Love

Pop

1989

1.

Portrait of My Love (Extrait)

Matt Monro

0:30
2.

Softly as I Leave You (Extrait)

Matt Monro

0:30
3.

Why Not Now (Extrait)

Matt Monro

0:30
4.

Can This Be Love (Extrait)

Matt Monro

0:30
5.

My Kind of Girl (Extrait)

Matt Monro

0:30
6.

When Love Comes Along (Extrait)

Matt Monro

0:30
7.

Without You (Extrait)

Matt Monro

0:30
8.

Speak Softly Love (Extrait)

Matt Monro

0:30
9.

Wednesday's Child (Extrait)

Matt Monro

0:30
10.

I Will Wait For You (Extrait)

Matt Monro

0:30
11.

Time After Time (Extrait)

Matt Monro

0:30
12.

Love Walked In (Extrait)

Matt Monro

0:30
13.

And We Were Lovers (Extrait)

Matt Monro

0:30
14.

A Time For Love (Extrait)

Matt Monro

0:30
15.

With These Hands (Extrait)

Matt Monro

0:30
16.

Answer Me (Extrait)

Matt Monro

0:30
17.

Till Then My Love (Extrait)

Matt Monro

0:30
18.

A Man And A Woman (Extrait)

Matt Monro

0:30
19.

On Days Like These (Extrait)

Matt Monro

0:30
20.

Didn't We (Extrait)

Matt Monro

0:30
21.

Alguien Canto (The Music Played) (Extrait)

Matt Monro

0:30
22.

Be My Love (Extrait)

Matt Monro

0:30
23.

In The Arms Of Love (Extrait)

Matt Monro

0:30
24.

You Light up My Life (Extrait)

Matt Monro

0:30

24 chansons

1 h 10 min

© Parlophone UK