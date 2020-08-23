A Tribute To - 3 Divas

A Tribute To - 3 Divas

Pop

2013

1.

Thank God I Found You (Extrait)

Dubble Trubble

0:30
2.

Heartbreaker (Extrait)

Dubble Trubble

0:30
3.

Always Be My Baby (Extrait)

Dubble Trubble

0:30
4.

Fantasy (Extrait)

Dubble Trubble

0:30
5.

That's the Way It Is (Extrait)

Dubble Trubble

0:30
6.

I'm Your Angel (Extrait)

Dubble Trubble

0:30
7.

The Prayer (Extrait)

Dubble Trubble

0:30
8.

I Learned from the Best (Extrait)

Dubble Trubble

0:30
9.

It's Not Right but It's Okay (Extrait)

Dubble Trubble

0:30
10.

I'm Every Woman (Extrait)

Dubble Trubble

0:30

10 chansons

44 min

© Goodelove Productions