A Tribute to Garth Brooks

Country

2017

1.

Longneck Bottle (Extrait)

John Sawyer

0:30
2.

Ain't Going Down Till the Sun Comes Up (Extrait)

John Sawyer

0:30
3.

If Tomorrow Never Comes (Extrait)

John Sawyer

0:30
4.

In Another's Eyes (Extrait)

John Sawyer

0:30
5.

The Red Strokes (Extrait)

John Sawyer

0:30
6.

Friends in Low Places (Extrait)

John Sawyer

0:30
7.

Unanswered Prayers (Extrait)

John Sawyer

0:30
8.

The Dance (Extrait)

John Sawyer

0:30
9.

Two of a Kind (Extrait)

John Sawyer

0:30
10.

Standing Outside the Fire (Extrait)

John Sawyer

0:30
11.

Shameless (Extrait)

John Sawyer

0:30
12.

Beaches of Cheyenne (Extrait)

John Sawyer

0:30

12 chansons

44 min

© Music Manager

Albums

