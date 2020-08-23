A Tribute To - Road Hits
Pop
2013
1.
Uptown Girl (Extrait)
Dubble Trubble
0:30
2.
Spanish Guitar (Extrait)
Dubble Trubble
0:30
3.
Shape of My Heart (Extrait)
Dubble Trubble
0:30
4.
Lady Marmalade (Extrait)
Dubble Trubble
0:30
5.
All for You (Extrait)
Dubble Trubble
0:30
6.
Theme from Dying Young (Extrait)
Dubble Trubble
0:30
7.
By Your Side (Extrait)
Dubble Trubble
0:30
8.
Independent Woman (Extrait)
Dubble Trubble
0:30
9.
Another Day In Paradise (Extrait)
Dubble Trubble
0:30
10.
I Lay My Love On You (Extrait)
Dubble Trubble
0:30
11.
Doesn't Really Matter (Extrait)
Dubble Trubble
0:30
12.
Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely (Extrait)
Dubble Trubble
0:30
13.
If I Told You That (Extrait)
Dubble Trubble
0:30
14.
Desert Rose (Extrait)
Dubble Trubble
0:30
15.
Imitation of Life (Extrait)
Dubble Trubble
0:30
16.
There You'll Be (Extrait)
Dubble Trubble
0:30