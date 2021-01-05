A Walk in the Clouds
Divers
2011
1.
Main Title/Boat Arrival (Extrait)
Maurice Jarre
0:30
2.
Ticket Switch/Train Flashback/Catching Bus (Extrait)
Maurice Jarre
0:30
3.
Miracle Wish (Extrait)
Maurice Jarre
0:30
4.
Tinfoil Rings (Extrait)
Maurice Jarre
0:30
5.
Star Wishes (Extrait)
Maurice Jarre
0:30
6.
No Bedtime/Teddybear Flashback (Extrait)
Maurice Jarre
0:30
7.
Butterfly Wings (Extrait)
Maurice Jarre
0:30
8.
Morning Walk/I'll Stay (Extrait)
Maurice Jarre
0:30
9.
The Harvest (Extrait)
Maurice Jarre
0:30
10.
First Kiss (Extrait)
Maurice Jarre
0:30
11.
Wanted Truth/Victoria's Pain/Let 'Em Know It (Extrait)
Maurice Jarre
0:30
12.
Honorable Man/Whistling (Extrait)
Maurice Jarre
0:30
13.
Las Nubes Return (Extrait)
Maurice Jarre
0:30
14.
Angry Alberto/Vineyard Fire/Fire Aftermath (Extrait)
Maurice Jarre
0:30
15.
Viral Vine (Extrait)
Maurice Jarre
0:30
16.
End Title (Extrait)
Maurice Jarre
0:30
17.
Main Title (Film Version) (Extrait)
Maurice Jarre
0:30
18.
Tinfoil Rings (Film Version) (Extrait)
Maurice Jarre
0:30
19.
Star Wishes (Film Version) (Extrait)
Maurice Jarre
0:30
20.
Butterfly Wings (Film Version) (Extrait)
Maurice Jarre
0:30
21.
First Kiss (Alternate Opening) (Extrait)
Maurice Jarre
0:30
22.
"Spring" from "The Four Seasons" (Extrait)
Maurice Jarre
0:30
23.
Betty's Slow Fox (Source) (Extrait)
Maurice Jarre
0:30
24.
Slow Dance (Extrait)
Maurice Jarre
0:30
25.
Crush the Grapes (Extrait)
Maurice Jarre
0:30
26.
Mariachi Serenade (Extrait)
Maurice Jarre
0:30