Absolutely Live

Rock

2006

1.

House Announcer (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
2.

Who Do You Love (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
3.

Alabama Song (Whisky Bar) [Live] (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
4.

Back Door Man (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
5.

Love Hides (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
6.

Five to One (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
7.

Build Me a Woman (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
8.

When the Music's Over (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
9.

Close to You (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
10.

Universal Mind (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
11.

Petition the Lord with Prayer (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
12.

Dead Cats, Dead Rats (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
13.

Break on Through #2 (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
14.

Lions in the Street (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
15.

Wake Up (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
16.

A Little Game (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
17.

The Hill Dwellers (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
18.

Not to Touch the Earth (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
19.

Names of the Kingdom (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
20.

The Palace of Exile (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
21.

Soul Kitchen (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30

21 chansons

1 h 17 min

© Rhino - Elektra