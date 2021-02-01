Ace of Spades (40th Anniversary Edition) [Deluxe]

Ace of Spades (40th Anniversary Edition) [Deluxe]

Rock

1980

1.

Ace of Spades (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
2.

Love Me Like a Reptile (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
3.

Shoot You in the Back (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
4.

Live to Win (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
5.

Fast and Loose (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
6.

(We Are) The Road Crew (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
7.

Fire Fire (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
8.

Jailbait (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
9.

Dance (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
10.

Bite the Bullet (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
11.

The Chase Is Better Than the Catch (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
12.

The Hammer (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
13.

Ace of Spades (Live At Whitla Hall, Belfast 23rd December 1981) (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
14.

Stay Clean (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
15.

Over the Top (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
16.

The Hammer (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
17.

Shoot You in the Back (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
18.

Metropolis (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
19.

Jailbait (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
20.

Leaving Here (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
21.

Capricorn (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
22.

Too Late, Too Late (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
23.

(We Are) The Road Crew (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
24.

No Class (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
25.

Bite the Bullet (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
26.

The Chase Is Better Than the Catch (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
27.

Overkill (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
28.

Bomber (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
29.

Motorhead (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
30.

Ace of Spades (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
31.

Stay Clean (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
32.

Over the Top (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
33.

Metropolis (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
34.

Shoot You in the Back (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
35.

The Hammer (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
36.

Jailbait (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
37.

Leaving Here (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
38.

Fire, Fire (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
39.

Love Me Like a Reptile (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
40.

Capricorn (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
41.

Too Late, Too Late (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
42.

(We Are) The Road Crew (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
43.

No Class (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
44.

Bite the Bullet (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
45.

The Chase Is Better Than the Catch (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
46.

Overkill (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
47.

Bomber (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
48.

Ace of Spades (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
49.

Dirty Love (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
50.

Love Me Like a Reptile (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
51.

Shoot You In the Back (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
52.

Hump On Your Back (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
53.

Fast and Loose (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
54.

(We Are) The Roadcrew (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
55.

Fire Fire (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
56.

Jailbait (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
57.

Waltz oif the Vampire (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
58.

The Hammer (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
59.

Dirty Love (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
60.

Bastard (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
61.

Godzilla Akimbo (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
62.

Love Me Like a Reptile (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
63.

Dirty Love (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
64.

Please Don't Touch (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
65.

Bomber (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
66.

Emergency (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
67.

Ace of Spades (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
68.

Hump On Your Back (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
69.

Shoot You in the Back (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
70.

Fast and Loose (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
71.

Dirty Love (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
72.

Love Me Like a Reptile (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
73.

Dance (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30

73 chansons

4 h 11 min

© Sanctuary Records