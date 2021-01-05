Achtung Baby (Deluxe Version)

Achtung Baby (Deluxe Version)

Rock

1991

Disque 1

1.

Zoo Station (Extrait)

U2

0:30
2.

Even Better Than The Real Thing (Extrait)

U2

0:30
3.

One (Extrait)

U2

0:30
4.

Until The End Of The World (Extrait)

U2

0:30
5.

Who's Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses (Extrait)

U2

0:30
6.

So Cruel (Extrait)

U2

0:30
7.

The Fly (Extrait)

U2

0:30
8.

Mysterious Ways (Extrait)

U2

0:30
9.

Tryin' To Throw Your Arms Around The World (Extrait)

U2

0:30
10.

Ultra Violet (Light My Way) (Extrait)

U2

0:30
11.

Acrobat (Extrait)

U2

0:30
12.

Love Is Blindness (Extrait)

U2

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Lady With The Spinning Head (UV1) (Extrait)

U2

0:30
2.

Blow Your House Down (Extrait)

U2

0:30
3.

Salomé (Extrait)

U2

0:30
4.

Even Better Than The Real Thing (Extrait)

U2

0:30
5.

Satellite Of Love (Extrait)

U2

0:30
6.

Who's Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses (Extrait)

U2

0:30
7.

Paint It Black (Extrait)

U2

0:30
8.

Even Better Than The Real Thing (Extrait)

U2

0:30
9.

Mysterious Ways (Extrait)

U2

0:30
10.

Night And Day (Extrait)

U2

0:30
11.

The Lounge Fly Mix (Extrait)

U2

0:30
12.

Fortunate Son (Extrait)

U2

0:30
13.

Alex Descends Into Hell For A Bottle Of Milk / Korova 1 (Extrait)

U2

0:30
14.

Where Did It All Go Wrong? (Extrait)

U2

0:30

26 chansons

1 h 58 min

© Universal-Island Records Ltd.