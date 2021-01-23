Acoustic Covers

Acoustic Covers

Pop

2016

1.

Outside (Acoustic Version of the Song Made Famous by Calvin Harris and Ellis Goulding) (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
2.

Amnesia (Acoustic Version of the Song Made Famous by 5 Seconds of Summer) (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
3.

Steal My Girl (Acoustic Version of the Song Made Famous by One Direction) (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
4.

Dangerous (Acoustic Version of the Song Made Famous by David Guetta) (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
5.

FourFiveSeconds (Acoustic Version of the Song Made Famous by Kanye West, Paul McCartney and Rihanna) (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
6.

Changing Acoustic Version of the Song Made Famous by Paloma Faith and Sigma) (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
7.

Blame (Acoustic Version of the Song Made Famous by Calvin Harris and John Newman) (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
8.

We Will Run (Acoustic Version of the Song Made Famous by Jesus Culture) (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
9.

Ignorance (Acoustic Version of the Song Made Famous by Paramore) (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
10.

These Days (Acoustic Version of the Song Made Famous by Take That) (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
11.

Lean (Acoustic Version of the Song Made Famous by The National) (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
12.

All About That Bass (Acoustic Version of the Song Made Famous by Meghan Trainor) (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
13.

Who We Are (Acoustic Version of the Song Made Famous by Imagine Dragons) (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
14.

Devil May Cry (Acoustic Version of the Song Made Famous by The Weeknd) (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
15.

Stay With Me (Acoustic Version of the Song Made Famous by Sam Smith) (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
16.

Thinking Out Loud (Acoustic Version of the Song Made Famous by Ed Sheeran) (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
17.

Warriors (Acoustic Version of the Song Made Famous by Imagine Dragons) (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
18.

6 Words (Acoustic Version of the Song Made Famous by Wretch 32) (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
19.

Welcome to New York (Acoustic Version of the Song Made Famous by Taylor Swift) (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
20.

Desire (Acoustic Version of the Song Made Famous by Years & Years) (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30

20 chansons

1 h 13 min

© Later In Life Records