Acoustic Hits: A Tribute to Carole King

Rock

2010

1.

I Feel the Earth Move (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
2.

So Far Away (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
3.

It's Too Late (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
4.

Home Again (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
5.

Beautiful (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
6.

Way Over Yonder (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
7.

You've Got a Friend (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
8.

Where You Lead (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
9.

Will You Love Me Tomorrow? (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
10.

Smackwater Jack (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
11.

Tapestry (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
12.

(You Make Me Feel Like) a Natural Woman (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30

12 chansons

41 min

© Acoustic Hits