Acoustic Hits: A Tribute to The Eagles

Acoustic Hits: A Tribute to The Eagles

Pop

2016

1.

Hotel California (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
2.

Take It Easy (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
3.

Desperado (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
4.

Lyin' Eyes (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
5.

Take It to the Limit (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
6.

Witchy Woman (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
7.

I Can't Tell You Why (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
8.

One of These Nights (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
9.

Already Gone (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
10.

Best of My Love (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
11.

The Long Run (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
12.

Those Shoes (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30

12 chansons

47 min

© Acoustic Hits