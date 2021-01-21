Acoustic Sessions, Part 2

Acoustic Sessions, Part 2

Rock

2014

1.

Someone Like You (Extrait)

Smith & Myers

0:30
2.

Wanted Dead or Alive (Extrait)

Smith & Myers

0:30
3.

Black (Extrait)

Smith & Myers

0:30
4.

In the Air Tonight (Extrait)

Smith & Myers

0:30

4 chansons

18 min

© Atlantic Records