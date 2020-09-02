Across The Borders

Across The Borders

Rock

2019

1.

Lay Your Head (Extrait)

Júníus Meyvant

0:30
2.

Love Child (Extrait)

Júníus Meyvant

0:30
3.

High Alert (Extrait)

Júníus Meyvant

0:30
4.

Holidays (Extrait)

Júníus Meyvant

0:30
5.

Across The Borders (Extrait)

Júníus Meyvant

0:30
6.

Let It Pass (Extrait)

Júníus Meyvant

0:30
7.

New Waves (Extrait)

Júníus Meyvant

0:30
8.

Carry On With Me (Extrait)

Júníus Meyvant

0:30
9.

Punch Through The Night (Extrait)

Júníus Meyvant

0:30
10.

Draw The Line (Extrait)

Júníus Meyvant

0:30
11.

Until The Last Minute (Extrait)

Júníus Meyvant

0:30

11 chansons

41 min

© Glassnote Music LLC