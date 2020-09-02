Action Songs

Musique pour enfants

2003

1.

Heads, Shoulders, Knees & Toes (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
2.

Music Man (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
3.

Keep On Dancing (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
4.

If You're Happy and You Know It (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
5.

Ten In a Bed (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
6.

My Hat It Has Three Corners (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
7.

One Finger One Thumb Keep Moving (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
8.

Bobbing Up and Down Like This (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
9.

Underneath the Spreading Chestnut Tree (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
10.

Looby Lou (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
11.

The Wheels On the Bus (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
12.

Ten Green Bottles (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
13.

Join In the Game (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
14.

Hokey Cokey (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
15.

Five Little Monkeys (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
16.

Here We Go 'Round the Mulberry Bush (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
17.

The Wise Man Built His House Upon A Rock (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
18.

Peter Played With One Hammer (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
19.

Tommy Thumb (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
20.

I'm a Little Teapot (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
21.

The Bear Went Over the Mountain (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
22.

London Bridge Is Falling Down (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
23.

Any Old Iron (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
24.

Wind the Bobbin Up (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
25.

We're Doing It Right (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30

25 chansons

60 min

© CRS Records