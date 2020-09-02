Activity Songs and Fun & Games
Musique pour enfants
2005
1.
Music Man (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
2.
Wind the Bobbin Up (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
3.
Round and Round the Garden (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
4.
Roly Poly (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
5.
The Wise Man Built His House Upon a Rock (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
6.
When Goldilocks Went to the House of the Bears (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
7.
Let Everyone Clap Hands With Me (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
8.
Ring a Ring of Roses (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
9.
The Wheels On the Bus (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
10.
This Little Pig Went to Market (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
11.
Cousin Peter (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
12.
Bobbing Up and Down Like This (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
13.
Here We Go Round the Mulberry Bush (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
14.
Teddy Bear, Teddy Bear Touch Your Nose (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
15.
Hot Cross Buns In a Baker's Shop (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
16.
I Hear Thunder (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
17.
Row, Row, Row Your Boat (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
18.
If You're Happy and You Know It (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
19.
Dance Thumbkin Dance (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
20.
The Bear Went Over the Mountain (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
21.
Musical Bumps (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
22.
Musical Statues (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
23.
Simon Says (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
24.
Pass the Parcel (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
25.
Uptown Girl (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
26.
We Like to Party (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
27.
Don't Stop Moving (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
28.
Maccarena (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
29.
The Bongo Song (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
30.
Witch Doctor (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30