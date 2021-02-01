Afrodisiac

Afrodisiac

Pop

2003

1.

Who I Am (Extrait)

Brandy

0:30
2.

Afrodisiac (Extrait)

Brandy

0:30
3.

Who Is She 2 U (Extrait)

Brandy

0:30
4.

Talk About Our Love (feat. Kanye West) (Extrait)

Brandy

0:30
5.

I Tried (Extrait)

Brandy

0:30
6.

Where You Wanna Be (Extrait)

Brandy

0:30
7.

Focus (Extrait)

Brandy

0:30
8.

Sadiddy (Extrait)

Brandy

0:30
9.

Turn It Up (Extrait)

Brandy

0:30
10.

Necessary (Extrait)

Brandy

0:30
11.

Say You Will (Extrait)

Brandy

0:30
12.

Come as You Are (Extrait)

Brandy

0:30
13.

Finally (Extrait)

Brandy

0:30
14.

How I Feel (Extrait)

Brandy

0:30
15.

Should I Go (Extrait)

Brandy

0:30

15 chansons

1 h 01 min

© Atlantic Records