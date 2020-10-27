Against the Odds

Against the Odds

Rock

2020

1.

Against the Odds (Extrait)

John Raymond Thrift

0:30
2.

Where to Go (Extrait)

John Raymond Thrift

0:30
3.

I'm No Superman (Extrait)

John Raymond Thrift

0:30
4.

The Water of Life (Extrait)

John Raymond Thrift

0:30
5.

My Song (Extrait)

John Raymond Thrift

0:30
6.

Everlasting Kiss (Extrait)

John Raymond Thrift

0:30
7.

Safe and Sound (Extrait)

John Raymond Thrift

0:30
8.

My Journey (Extrait)

John Raymond Thrift

0:30
9.

The Light's Reign (Extrait)

John Raymond Thrift

0:30
10.

Jenniferessence (Extrait)

John Raymond Thrift

0:30
11.

Together (Extrait)

John Raymond Thrift

0:30

11 chansons

57 min

© John Raymond Thrift

