Against the Odds
Rock
2020
1.
Against the Odds (Extrait)
John Raymond Thrift
0:30
2.
Where to Go (Extrait)
John Raymond Thrift
0:30
3.
I'm No Superman (Extrait)
John Raymond Thrift
0:30
4.
The Water of Life (Extrait)
John Raymond Thrift
0:30
5.
My Song (Extrait)
John Raymond Thrift
0:30
6.
Everlasting Kiss (Extrait)
John Raymond Thrift
0:30
7.
Safe and Sound (Extrait)
John Raymond Thrift
0:30
8.
My Journey (Extrait)
John Raymond Thrift
0:30
9.
The Light's Reign (Extrait)
John Raymond Thrift
0:30
10.
Jenniferessence (Extrait)
John Raymond Thrift
0:30
11.
Together (Extrait)
John Raymond Thrift
0:30