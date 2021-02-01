Aimee Tallulah Is Hypnotised

Aimee Tallulah Is Hypnotised

Musique électronique

2004

1.

The TV Extra Band (Extrait)

The Emperor Machine

0:30
2.

Linda Looks Good (Extrait)

The Emperor Machine

0:30
3.

Emperor Machine (Extrait)

The Emperor Machine

0:30
4.

Erotic Hoverfly (Extrait)

The Emperor Machine

0:30
5.

How To Build A Super Computer (Extrait)

The Emperor Machine

0:30
6.

Pop Goes The Spaceman (Extrait)

The Emperor Machine

0:30
7.

Watching Flying Body Parts (Extrait)

The Emperor Machine

0:30
8.

Front Man (Extrait)

The Emperor Machine

0:30
9.

She Was A Man (Extrait)

The Emperor Machine

0:30
10.

Sh3e (Extrait)

The Emperor Machine

0:30
11.

Brains In A Box (Extrait)

The Emperor Machine

0:30
12.

Footsteps With Spurs (Extrait)

The Emperor Machine

0:30
13.

Killed By A Truck (Extrait)

The Emperor Machine

0:30
14.

Expanding In Reproduction (Extrait)

The Emperor Machine

0:30
15.

Dying By Wits (Extrait)

The Emperor Machine

0:30

15 chansons

1 h 03 min

© DC Recordings