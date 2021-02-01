Ain't That News
Folk
2005
1.
Ain't That News (Extrait)
Tom Paxton
0:30
2.
The Willing Conscript (Extrait)
Tom Paxton
0:30
3.
Lyndon Johnson Told the Nation (Extrait)
Tom Paxton
0:30
4.
Hold on to Me Babe (Extrait)
Tom Paxton
0:30
5.
The Name of the Game Is Stud (Extrait)
Tom Paxton
0:30
6.
Bottle of Wine (Extrait)
Tom Paxton
0:30
7.
The Natural Girl for Me (Extrait)
Tom Paxton
0:30
8.
Goodman, Schwerner, and Chaney (Extrait)
Tom Paxton
0:30
9.
We Didn't Know (Extrait)
Tom Paxton
0:30
10.
Buy a Gun for You Son (Extrait)
Tom Paxton
0:30
11.
Ev'ry Time (When We Are Gone) (Extrait)
Tom Paxton
0:30
12.
Georgie on the Freeways (Extrait)
Tom Paxton
0:30
13.
Sully's Pail (Extrait)
Tom Paxton
0:30
14.
I'm the Man That Builds Bridges (Extrait)
Tom Paxton
0:30