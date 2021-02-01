Album 1700

Album 1700

Pop

1967

1.

Roling Home (Extrait)

Peter, Paul and Mary

0:30
2.

Leaving on a Jet Plane (Extrait)

Peter, Paul and Mary

0:30
3.

Weep for Jamie (Extrait)

Peter, Paul and Mary

0:30
4.

No Other Name (Extrait)

Peter, Paul and Mary

0:30
5.

The House Song (Extrait)

Peter, Paul and Mary

0:30
6.

The Great Mandella (The Wheel of Life) (Extrait)

Peter, Paul and Mary

0:30
7.

I Dig Rock and Roll Music (Extrait)

Peter, Paul and Mary

0:30
8.

If I Had Wings (Extrait)

Peter, Paul and Mary

0:30
9.

I'm in Love With a Big Blue Frog (Extrait)

Peter, Paul and Mary

0:30
10.

Whatshername (Extrait)

Peter, Paul and Mary

0:30
11.

Bob Dylan's Dream (Extrait)

Peter, Paul and Mary

0:30
12.

The Song Is Love (Extrait)

Peter, Paul and Mary

0:30

12 chansons

40 min

© Warner Records