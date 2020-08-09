Alexander Scriabin

Alexander Scriabin

Musique classique

2008

1.

Konzert für Klavier und Orchester fis-Moll, op. 20: Allegro (Extrait)

Wladimir Sofronitzky

0:30
2.

Konzert für Klavier und Orchester fis-Moll, op. 20: Thema (Andante) con variazione (I + II: Allegro scherzando, III: Adagio, IV: Allegretto – Tempo I) (Extrait)

Wladimir Sofronitzky

0:30
3.

Konzert für Klavier und Orchester fis-Moll, op. 20: Allegro moderato (Extrait)

Wladimir Sofronitzky

0:30
4.

Sonate Nr. 3 fis-Moll, op. 23: Dramatico (Extrait)

Wladimir Sofronitzky

0:30
5.

Sonate Nr. 3 fis-Moll, op. 23: Allegretto (Extrait)

Wladimir Sofronitzky

0:30
6.

Sonate Nr. 3 fis-Moll, op. 23: Andante – attacca – Presto con fuoco (Extrait)

Wladimir Sofronitzky

0:30
7.

Etüde Nr. 11 b-Moll, op. 8 Nr. 11: Etüde Nr. 11 b-Moll, op. 8 Nr. 11 (Extrait)

Wladimir Sofronitzky

0:30
8.

Poème Vers la flamme, op. 72: Poème Vers la flamme, op. 72 (Extrait)

Wladimir Sofronitzky

0:30

8 chansons

59 min

© Documents

0