0
Alexander Scriabin
Musique classique
2008
1.
Konzert für Klavier und Orchester fis-Moll, op. 20: Allegro (Extrait)
Wladimir Sofronitzky
0:30
2.
Konzert für Klavier und Orchester fis-Moll, op. 20: Thema (Andante) con variazione (I + II: Allegro scherzando, III: Adagio, IV: Allegretto – Tempo I) (Extrait)
Wladimir Sofronitzky
0:30
3.
Konzert für Klavier und Orchester fis-Moll, op. 20: Allegro moderato (Extrait)
Wladimir Sofronitzky
0:30
4.
Sonate Nr. 3 fis-Moll, op. 23: Dramatico (Extrait)
Wladimir Sofronitzky
0:30
5.
Sonate Nr. 3 fis-Moll, op. 23: Allegretto (Extrait)
Wladimir Sofronitzky
0:30
6.
Sonate Nr. 3 fis-Moll, op. 23: Andante – attacca – Presto con fuoco (Extrait)
Wladimir Sofronitzky
0:30
7.
Etüde Nr. 11 b-Moll, op. 8 Nr. 11: Etüde Nr. 11 b-Moll, op. 8 Nr. 11 (Extrait)
Wladimir Sofronitzky
0:30
8.
Poème Vers la flamme, op. 72: Poème Vers la flamme, op. 72 (Extrait)
Wladimir Sofronitzky
0:30