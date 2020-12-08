Alexia (English Version)

Alexia (English Version)

Pop

2002

1.

Don't You Know (Dimmi Come...) (Extrait)

Alexia

0:30
2.

Power Flower (Extrait)

Alexia

0:30
3.

Jerry (Extrait)

Alexia

0:30
4.

This Is My Life (Extrait)

Alexia

0:30
5.

Don't Leave Me This Way (Extrait)

Alexia

0:30
6.

Whenever You Want Me (Extrait)

Alexia

0:30
7.

Hasta la vista baby (Extrait)

Alexia

0:30
8.

The Real Thing (Extrait)

Alexia

0:30
9.

Blues (Extrait)

Alexia

0:30
10.

It's Not the End (Extrait)

Alexia

0:30
11.

Sometimes (Extrait)

Alexia

0:30
12.

Senza di te (Extrait)

Alexia

0:30
13.

Se un giorno (Extrait)

Alexia

0:30

13 chansons

51 min

© Epic

Albums

Tout voir

Slide 1 of 20