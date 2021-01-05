All About Love
Pop
1965
1.
Young Lovers (Extrait)
Lesley Gore
0:30
2.
I Won't Love You Anymore (Sorry) (Extrait)
Lesley Gore
0:30
3.
With Any Other Girl (Extrait)
Lesley Gore
0:30
4.
Too Young (Extrait)
Lesley Gore
0:30
5.
Start The Party Again (Extrait)
Lesley Gore
0:30
6.
That's What I'll Do (Extrait)
Lesley Gore
0:30
7.
Only Last Night (Extrait)
Lesley Gore
0:30
8.
To Know Him Is To Love Him (Extrait)
Lesley Gore
0:30
9.
I Can Tell (Extrait)
Lesley Gore
0:30
10.
We Know We're In Love (Extrait)
Lesley Gore
0:30
11.
Will You Love Me Tomorrow (Extrait)
Lesley Gore
0:30
12.
I Just Can't Get Enough Of You (Extrait)
Lesley Gore
0:30