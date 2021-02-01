All At Once Well Met - English Madrigals

All At Once Well Met - English Madrigals

Musique classique

1982

1.

First set of Madrigals to 4 Voices : No. 15, A Little Pretty Bonny Lass (Extrait)

Philharmonia Orchestra

0:30
2.

Songs of 3, 4, 5 and 6 Parts : No. 10. Weep no More, Thou Sorry Boy (Extrait)

Philharmonia Orchestra

0:30
3.

Balletts to Five Voyces, Book 1: No. 2, Shoot, False Love, I Care Not (Extrait)

Philharmonia Orchestra

0:30
4.

Balletts to Five Voyces, Book 1: No. 3, Now is the Month of Maying (Extrait)

Philharmonia Orchestra

0:30
5.

26 Ayeres or Phantasticke Spirites: No. 14, Four Arms, Two Necks (Extrait)

Philharmonia Orchestra

0:30
6.

Ballets and Madrigals, Volume 1: No. 8, Hark, all Ye Lovely Saints (Extrait)

Philharmonia Orchestra

0:30
7.

26 Ayeres or Phantasticke Spirites: No. 20, Since Robin Hood (Extrait)

Philharmonia Orchestra

0:30
8.

Canzonets or Little Short Songs to Three Voyces: No. 23, Though Philomela Lost her Love (Extrait)

Philharmonia Orchestra

0:30
9.

The Second Set of Madrigales: No. 27, O Wretched Man (Extrait)

Philharmonia Orchestra

0:30
10.

Madrigalls to Fovre Voyces: No. 13, Weep, O Mine Eyes (Extrait)

Philharmonia Orchestra

0:30
11.

26 Ayeres or Phantasticke Spirites: No. 25, The Nightingale (Extrait)

Philharmonia Orchestra

0:30
12.

26 Ayeres or Phantasticke Spirites: No. 6, Come Sirrah Jack, Ho (Extrait)

Philharmonia Orchestra

0:30
13.

The First Set of English Madrigals: No. 24, Cruel, Behold My Heavy Ending (Extrait)

Philharmonia Orchestra

0:30
14.

First set of Madrigals to 4 Voices: No. 14, Fair Phyllis I Saw Sitting All Alone (Extrait)

Philharmonia Orchestra

0:30
15.

Balletts to Five Voyces, Book 1: No. 4, Sing We and Chaunt It (Extrait)

Philharmonia Orchestra

0:30
16.

Madrigals to Foure Voyces: No. 22, On a Fair Morning (Extrait)

Philharmonia Orchestra

0:30
17.

The Second Set of Madrigales: No. 20, Oft Have I Vowed (Extrait)

Philharmonia Orchestra

0:30
18.

Songs of Sundry Natures: No. 13, Is Love a Boy? (Extrait)

Philharmonia Orchestra

0:30
19.

The Third Booke of Songes: No. 7 Say, Love, if ever Thou didst find (Extrait)

Philharmonia Orchestra

0:30
20.

Ballets and Madrigals, Volume 1: No. 1, All At Once Well Met Fair Ladies (Extrait)

Philharmonia Orchestra

0:30
21.

Canzonets to Four Voices: No. 20, Construe My Meaning (Extrait)

Philharmonia Orchestra

0:30
22.

26 Ayeres or Phantasticke Spirites: No. 15, Lord, When I Think (Extrait)

Philharmonia Orchestra

0:30
23.

Canzonets or Litle Short Aers to Five and Six Voices: No. 12, Cruel, Wilt Thou Persever (Extrait)

Philharmonia Orchestra

0:30
24.

The Second Book of Songes: No. 12 Fine Knacks for Ladies (Extrait)

Philharmonia Orchestra

0:30
25.

26 Ayeres or Phantasticke Spirites: No. 18, Strike it up, Tabor (Extrait)

Philharmonia Orchestra

0:30
26.

Balletts to 5 Voyces, Book 1: No. 17, I Love, alas, I Love Thee (Extrait)

Philharmonia Orchestra

0:30
27.

The First Booke of Songes or Ayres: No. 12, Farewell, Dear Love (Extrait)

Philharmonia Orchestra

0:30
28.

Songs of 3, 4, 5 and 6 Parts: No. 4, See, See the Shepherds' Queen (Extrait)

Philharmonia Orchestra

0:30
29.

First Set of Madrigals: No. 12, Have I Found Her (Extrait)

Philharmonia Orchestra

0:30
30.

The First Set of English Madrigals: No. 15 Lady, Your Words Do Spite Me (Extrait)

Philharmonia Orchestra

0:30
31.

Songs and Psalms: No. 26, Were I a King (Extrait)

Philharmonia Orchestra

0:30
32.

The Firste Booke of Songes: No. 17, Come Again Sweet Love (Extrait)

Philharmonia Orchestra

0:30
33.

26 Ayeres or Phantasticke Spirites: No. 7, Tan ta ra, Cries Mars (Extrait)

Philharmonia Orchestra

0:30
34.

The First Set of English Madrigalls to 4, 5 and 6 Voyces: No. 14, Why Should I Love? (Extrait)

Philharmonia Orchestra

0:30
35.

The First Sett of Italian Madrigalls Englished: No. 28, This Sweet and Merry Month of May (Extrait)

Philharmonia Orchestra

0:30

35 chansons

1 h 13 min

© Warner Classics