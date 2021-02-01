Weill: Suite from the Threepenny Opera - Klemperer: Merry Waltz

Weill: Suite from the Threepenny Opera - Klemperer: Merry Waltz

The First Sett of Italian Madrigalls Englished: No. 28, This Sweet and Merry Month of May

The First Sett of Italian Madrigalls Englished: No. 28, This Sweet and Merry Month of May (Extrait) Philharmonia Orchestra

The First Set of English Madrigalls to 4, 5 and 6 Voyces: No. 14, Why Should I Love?

The First Set of English Madrigalls to 4, 5 and 6 Voyces: No. 14, Why Should I Love? (Extrait) Philharmonia Orchestra

26 Ayeres or Phantasticke Spirites: No. 7, Tan ta ra, Cries Mars

26 Ayeres or Phantasticke Spirites: No. 7, Tan ta ra, Cries Mars (Extrait) Philharmonia Orchestra

The Firste Booke of Songes: No. 17, Come Again Sweet Love

The Firste Booke of Songes: No. 17, Come Again Sweet Love (Extrait) Philharmonia Orchestra

Songs and Psalms: No. 26, Were I a King

Songs and Psalms: No. 26, Were I a King (Extrait) Philharmonia Orchestra

The First Set of English Madrigals: No. 15 Lady, Your Words Do Spite Me

The First Set of English Madrigals: No. 15 Lady, Your Words Do Spite Me (Extrait) Philharmonia Orchestra

First Set of Madrigals: No. 12, Have I Found Her

First Set of Madrigals: No. 12, Have I Found Her (Extrait) Philharmonia Orchestra

Songs of 3, 4, 5 and 6 Parts: No. 4, See, See the Shepherds' Queen

Songs of 3, 4, 5 and 6 Parts: No. 4, See, See the Shepherds' Queen (Extrait) Philharmonia Orchestra

The First Booke of Songes or Ayres: No. 12, Farewell, Dear Love

The First Booke of Songes or Ayres: No. 12, Farewell, Dear Love (Extrait) Philharmonia Orchestra

Balletts to 5 Voyces, Book 1: No. 17, I Love, alas, I Love Thee

Balletts to 5 Voyces, Book 1: No. 17, I Love, alas, I Love Thee (Extrait) Philharmonia Orchestra

26 Ayeres or Phantasticke Spirites: No. 18, Strike it up, Tabor

26 Ayeres or Phantasticke Spirites: No. 18, Strike it up, Tabor (Extrait) Philharmonia Orchestra

The Second Book of Songes: No. 12 Fine Knacks for Ladies

The Second Book of Songes: No. 12 Fine Knacks for Ladies (Extrait) Philharmonia Orchestra

Canzonets or Litle Short Aers to Five and Six Voices: No. 12, Cruel, Wilt Thou Persever

Canzonets or Litle Short Aers to Five and Six Voices: No. 12, Cruel, Wilt Thou Persever (Extrait) Philharmonia Orchestra

26 Ayeres or Phantasticke Spirites: No. 15, Lord, When I Think

26 Ayeres or Phantasticke Spirites: No. 15, Lord, When I Think (Extrait) Philharmonia Orchestra

Canzonets to Four Voices: No. 20, Construe My Meaning

Canzonets to Four Voices: No. 20, Construe My Meaning (Extrait) Philharmonia Orchestra

Ballets and Madrigals, Volume 1: No. 1, All At Once Well Met Fair Ladies

Ballets and Madrigals, Volume 1: No. 1, All At Once Well Met Fair Ladies (Extrait) Philharmonia Orchestra

The Third Booke of Songes: No. 7 Say, Love, if ever Thou didst find

The Third Booke of Songes: No. 7 Say, Love, if ever Thou didst find (Extrait) Philharmonia Orchestra

Songs of Sundry Natures: No. 13, Is Love a Boy?

Songs of Sundry Natures: No. 13, Is Love a Boy? (Extrait) Philharmonia Orchestra

The Second Set of Madrigales: No. 20, Oft Have I Vowed

The Second Set of Madrigales: No. 20, Oft Have I Vowed (Extrait) Philharmonia Orchestra

Madrigals to Foure Voyces: No. 22, On a Fair Morning

Madrigals to Foure Voyces: No. 22, On a Fair Morning (Extrait) Philharmonia Orchestra

Balletts to Five Voyces, Book 1: No. 4, Sing We and Chaunt It

Balletts to Five Voyces, Book 1: No. 4, Sing We and Chaunt It (Extrait) Philharmonia Orchestra

First set of Madrigals to 4 Voices: No. 14, Fair Phyllis I Saw Sitting All Alone

First set of Madrigals to 4 Voices: No. 14, Fair Phyllis I Saw Sitting All Alone (Extrait) Philharmonia Orchestra

The First Set of English Madrigals: No. 24, Cruel, Behold My Heavy Ending

The First Set of English Madrigals: No. 24, Cruel, Behold My Heavy Ending (Extrait) Philharmonia Orchestra

26 Ayeres or Phantasticke Spirites: No. 6, Come Sirrah Jack, Ho

26 Ayeres or Phantasticke Spirites: No. 6, Come Sirrah Jack, Ho (Extrait) Philharmonia Orchestra

26 Ayeres or Phantasticke Spirites: No. 25, The Nightingale

26 Ayeres or Phantasticke Spirites: No. 25, The Nightingale (Extrait) Philharmonia Orchestra

Madrigalls to Fovre Voyces: No. 13, Weep, O Mine Eyes

Madrigalls to Fovre Voyces: No. 13, Weep, O Mine Eyes (Extrait) Philharmonia Orchestra

The Second Set of Madrigales: No. 27, O Wretched Man

The Second Set of Madrigales: No. 27, O Wretched Man (Extrait) Philharmonia Orchestra

Canzonets or Little Short Songs to Three Voyces: No. 23, Though Philomela Lost her Love

Canzonets or Little Short Songs to Three Voyces: No. 23, Though Philomela Lost her Love (Extrait) Philharmonia Orchestra

26 Ayeres or Phantasticke Spirites: No. 20, Since Robin Hood

26 Ayeres or Phantasticke Spirites: No. 20, Since Robin Hood (Extrait) Philharmonia Orchestra

Ballets and Madrigals, Volume 1: No. 8, Hark, all Ye Lovely Saints

Ballets and Madrigals, Volume 1: No. 8, Hark, all Ye Lovely Saints (Extrait) Philharmonia Orchestra

26 Ayeres or Phantasticke Spirites: No. 14, Four Arms, Two Necks

26 Ayeres or Phantasticke Spirites: No. 14, Four Arms, Two Necks (Extrait) Philharmonia Orchestra

Balletts to Five Voyces, Book 1: No. 3, Now is the Month of Maying

Balletts to Five Voyces, Book 1: No. 3, Now is the Month of Maying (Extrait) Philharmonia Orchestra

Balletts to Five Voyces, Book 1: No. 2, Shoot, False Love, I Care Not

Balletts to Five Voyces, Book 1: No. 2, Shoot, False Love, I Care Not (Extrait) Philharmonia Orchestra

Songs of 3, 4, 5 and 6 Parts : No. 10. Weep no More, Thou Sorry Boy

Songs of 3, 4, 5 and 6 Parts : No. 10. Weep no More, Thou Sorry Boy (Extrait) Philharmonia Orchestra

First set of Madrigals to 4 Voices : No. 15, A Little Pretty Bonny Lass

First set of Madrigals to 4 Voices : No. 15, A Little Pretty Bonny Lass (Extrait) Philharmonia Orchestra

All At Once Well Met - English Madrigals